DE-CIX’s Esbjerg and Copenhagen IX's become ready for service

The IXs are now ready for service located in the data centres of Bulk Data Centers (DK01) and Digital Realty (CPH1, CPH2 and CPH3) with more enabled sites to be announced in the near future.

“DE-CIX is proud to provide interconnection services in Denmark, bringing our state-of-the-art platform to a highly digitalised society. By interconnecting our Danish platform with not only our Nordic ecosystem, but also with our interconnection platforms in the Central and Southern European and North American markets, DE-CIX offers Denmark access to the largest data centre and carrier neutral interconnection ecosystem on the planet," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"DE-CIX provides the solution for the pain points of Danish companies and internationally acting enterprises to gain control of their business-critical data journey with the lowest latency possible and the highest level of security and ensure the best performance of applications.”

The new IXs are based on the DE-CIX Apollon interconnection and cloud platform, which includes cloud routing services for companies to manage their hybrid and multi-cloud environments and gain control of their data beyond the public Internet.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with DE-CIX and provide its members with access to a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, including direct connections to the world’s major cloud providers," said Pernille Hoffman, managing director, Digital Realty in the Nordics.

"Through our global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL, businesses will benefit from low latency, secure access to companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, helping to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and ultimately, support them as they continue their digital transformation journeys.”

At the same time DE-CIX is bringing its InterconnectionFLEX service to Denmark, providing enterprises with a complete interconnection package as a end-to-end solution for peering, cloud connectivity, and private network interconnects. As a result, customers will benefit from direct access to over 50 clouds, 2000+ local and international networks and over 250 data centres in Germany, Southern Europe, Asia, and the USA.

“Our partnership with DE-CIX will give local and international customers the option to interconnect and access a range of services in major markets with even lower latency," added Gisle M. Eckhoff, executive vice president data centers at Bulk Infrastructure Group.

"By strategically locating our data centre in Esbjerg, we leverage the advantages of a close proximity to continental Europe and robust fibre connectivity to the US. We are seeing an increase in demand for low cost, highly sustainable solutions and with these new DE-CIX Nordics locations we are helping to support that gravity shift North, where you find the greenest energy in Europe.”