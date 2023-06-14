“More to be done” despite Biden's $700m rural investment

Jesse Raasch, CRO at Baicells believes that while the government is investing heavily in rural connectivity in its efforts to close the digital divide, a lot of this investment is making its way to providers that focus on fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) for last-mile connectivity.

This, Raasch says, can be “expensive, complex and slow to deploy” due to the challenging terrain of many rural environments.

“It would be great to see more investment fall in the hands of wireless infrastructure providers.”

Raasch adds that a wireless network can provide coverage across a very broad area, cost-effectively, with rapid deployment times for this infrastructure.

“Fixed wireless is also a great alternative to FTTP and can connect a property with a wireless link, circumventing the need to deploy fibre in the ground.

“With a broader investment strategy that places an equal emphasis on wireless as fibre, we could see rural parts of the country connected more efficiently and the funding goes further.”

The announcement from Tom Vilsack, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary was made on June 12 and grants rural residents, farmers and business owners in 19 states reliable, affordable-high sped internet.

“High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities,” Vilsack said.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can ensure that rural communities have access to the internet connectivity needed to continue to expand the economy from the bottom up and middle out and to make sure rural America remains a place of opportunity to live, work, and raise a family.”