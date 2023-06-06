NEC to supply Australia, Japan and US-backed EMCS subsea cable

“Kosrae is the only state in FSM that remains without a submarine cable connection," said Gordon Segal, chief executive officer of FSMTCC and chairman of the EMCS Management Committee.

"This project will support equal access to digital connectivity across all four states of FSM and greatly enhance our ability to access information and essential services. We thank all our project partners for their support and collaboration."

NEC inked a contract with FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation (FSMTCC), based in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), BwebwerikiNet Limited (BNL) of the Republic of Kiribati, and Nauru Fibre Cable Corporation (NFCC) of the Republic of Nauru for the project.

“We are pleased to recognise this occasion, and what it means for Kiribati and the Micronesian region," said Ioane Koroivuki, chief executive officer of BNL.

"BNL looks forward to bringing this project to fruition alongside our EMCS partners, NEC Corporation, and friends of the Pacific."

EMCS will span approximately 2,250km and once completed will connect four islands, Pohnpei and Kosrae in FSM, the city of Tarawa in Kiribati and Nauru. This is the first subsea cable connection for the islands of Kiribati, Nauru and the state of Kosrae.

“The proposed submarine cable is a first for Nauru and is a life-line for the future of our communications system which promises great benefits for Nauru and its people," added Jay Udit, acting chief executive officer of NFCC and secretary for justice and border control, government of Nauru.

Once operational, EMCS will deliver high-speed, reliable, and secure communications for residents, businesses and governments in the region, as well as contribute to improved digital connectivity and further economic development.

"It is a great honour that the NEC Group can use its many years of experience in optical submarine cable technology to contribute to the access to information and communications for residents, businesses and governments of Pacific Island countries," said Atsushi Kuwahara, managing director of submarine network division, NEC Corporation.

In addition, the Project is supported by the governments of Australia, Japan and the US, and will be built with grant funding from the three countries.