Digital Realty appoints new chief revenue officer

McLean will report to Andy Power, president and CEO of the company and is tasked with leading Digital Realty’s global sales and marketing organisation.

"I want to thank Corey for the last four years of outstanding sales leadership, which were marked by record annual bookings,” said Power.

“Working closely with Corey, Colin has been a key driver of Digital Realty's success, demonstrating a track record of execution and consistently taking on incremental levels of responsibility.”

"Colin's broad sales and marketing experience combined with a background that traverses the data centre solutions and wider technology landscapes, position him well to enhance and accelerate the value we create for our customers and Digital Realty stakeholders."

McLean joined Digital Realty’s sales organisation in 2017, most recently leading sales in the Americas region.

His prior senior leadership roles at the firm include senior vice president for global accounts and leader of the global sales operations and partnerships & alliances effort. He boasts over 25 years of sales and operational experience.

The appointment of McLean follows the recent additions of Steve Smith as managing director, head of Americas and Serene Nah as managing director, head of Asia Pacific.