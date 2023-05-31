Exa Infrastructure expands Digital Realty partnership across the Mediterranean

The news follows Exa’s recent deployments in Digital Realty’s sites in Dublin, Paris and Zagreb, growing the relationship to 14 global metros, enabling the business to deploy its services in multiple markets and place infrastructure next to major peering points across Europe and the US.

Under the terms of the MoU the two will expand to new markets across the Mediterranean, including Barcelona, Heraklion in Crete, Athens, as well as other locations where Digital Realty has announced land acquisitions and future constructions of new data centres.

“We’re delighted to expand our strategic partnership with Digital Realty to further enhance connectivity between data centres across Europe and North America with the Mediterranean a key and strategic location to this growth plan,” said Steve Roberts, vice president of network investments at Exa Infrastructure.

“Exa is continually enhancing our network through investments and partnerships to ensure we’re at the forefront of powering our customers’ connectivity through diversifying our network and servicing traffic demands.”

Digital Realty’s investments in carrier-neutral colocation facilities in the Mediterranean are aligned with the expansion of Exa’s terrestrial and subsea fibre optic cable system, bringing together new capacity, additional diversity, and increased resilience across the region.

Through the extension of this strategic partnership, enterprises and service providers will be able to interconnect and serve the Mediterranean region efficiently while expanding their digital services to new geographies.

“The need to exchange data has resulted in the Mediterranean region establishing itself as a critical area of interconnectivity between Europe and the rest of the world through its highly connected network of subsea cables," said Jan-Pieter Anten, co-managing director - EMEA, Digital Realty.

"The signing of this MoU bolsters our strategic relationship with EXA Infrastructure and represents a crucial step forward in the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL coverage in the region, further supporting our customers in deploying their critical services via Digital Realty’s orchestration platform ServiceFabric across the Mediterranean and around the world as the need for data-driven services continues to ramp up globally.”