Equinix to open third Dubai data centre

Once fully built out, the new site, which will be known as DX3, will offer 1,800 cabinets of capacity across two phases or a total footprint of 12,000 square meters (135,000 square feet), making it the largest Equinix data centre in the region.

With an investment of over US$60 million in the first phase, the building will reinforce the company’s commitment to the region, Equinix said in a release.

The Dubai campus, comprising DX3 and DX1 data centres, is the UAE’s regional connectivity hub.

Equinix adds that DX3 has been designed with a focus on innovation, which allows efficienct power consumption with “cutting-edge” technologies in cooling, redundancy and scalability. DX3 is planned to be covered by 100% renewable energy.

"Equinix is committed to building a more sustainable digital future for all and is already the beating heart of the UAE’s digital economy,” said Kamel Al-Tawil, managing director of Equinix MENA.

“DX3 is poised to facilitate connectivity and accelerate digitalization across the region, and we will continue to play a role in enabling the country to achieve its digital potential and provide organisations in the Middle East with an all-new platform for digital transformation, innovation and growth.”

The Middle East data centre construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2028 and the UAE is one of the main contributors to this capacity growth as the country strives to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s GDP by 2032.

Equinix’s expansion in the UAE aims to unlock opportunities for businesses pursuing growth and innovation in the country.