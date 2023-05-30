Testing shows European cellular networks are viable alternative to broadband and Low Orbit Satellites

CELLSMART, the cellular intelligence division of SmartCIC, has launched the results of its latest cellular performance testing, which show that European cellular networks have emerged as a viable alternative to broadband and Low Orbit Satellites (LEO) when connecting the last mile.

Test results show Norway leading Europe with maximum 5G download speeds indoors of 1.12 Gbps. Spain had the top results for maximum 5G download speeds outdoors with 1.11 Gbps. 5G download speeds of nearly 1Gbps were found in four out of the top five cities tested including Oslo, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Bilbao and Munich with Vienna just under 1 Gbps.

The results also revealed that 5G upload and download speeds in both metro and remote areas are offering the flexibility of cellular combined with enterprise-grade network performance.

This is ideal for supporting fixed wireless access (FWA) use cases across Europe.

Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC said, “Europe is ready for fixed wireless access. Our test results show that 5G is beginning to mature into a justifiable investment that is ready to serve as an alternative to wired broadband and LEO’s in multiple countries throughout Europe.

“With performance rates that rival those of broadband and LEO, cellular should be considered when connecting enterprise locations. It’s a viable option,” said “It’s crucial to remember that these figures aren’t estimates or taken from a lab. They are real, on-the-ground 5G performance levels, straight from the field.”

He continued, “CELLSMART’s data is providing cellular intelligence that we use to advise our clients and help them to make informed decisions about local connectivity options across a global footprint. We’re helping our partners to capture the billion-dollar opportunity in fixed wireless access.

“We will be launching hyper-local testing initiatives across Spain and France in the near future. The results from these tests will give service providers and enterprises granular insights into the availability of high-performance cellular networking. We’re driving the future of fixed wireless access.”