Colt unveils US infrastructure expansion

The expansion is part of Colt’s continued investment in its North American infrastructure.

The new transatlantic route – now fully open – will give businesses greater choice, security and flexibility as they connect economic and commercial hubs in Europe and the US.

The route will offer new Atlantic subsea route options by extending its New York data centre metro ring.

“On both sides of the Atlantic and across the world, businesses must balance constant threats to security with the need to accelerate digital transformation at pace,” says Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt.

“It’s why there’s never been greater demand for secure, resilient, powerful digital infrastructure connecting the US and Europe.

“This latest expansion demonstrates our firm commitment to be the digital infrastructure company that the world’s leading businesses choose to connect with, and we’re super excited about the opportunities it opens up for our customers.”

A new high-capacity, resilient backbone over Aquacomm’s Havfrue/AEC-2 cable from NJFX to Stellium Datacentres in Newcastle is a critical part of its expansion, the company says.

Exiting in New Jersey rather than New York provides Colt’s customers with a diversified route, crossing the Atlantic to access thousands of connected end points in Europe over the Colt IQ Network.

Colt will have the ability to manage 100Gb services to Havefrue/AEC-2 landings in Ireland and Denmark as well as the UK, and access further subsea systems exiting NJFX to Europe and Brazil.

Colt’s deployment makes it one of just a few non-US carriers with a direct presence in NJFX, and with key New York-located data centres on-net with access over the Colt IQ Network to NJFX.

Gil Santaliz, CEO and Founder of NJFX said: "With Colt's robust infrastructure and extensive reach, our customers can unlock unprecedented opportunities to expand their digital footprint and achieve diverse objectives.

“Together, NJFX and Colt are revolutionising the way organisations connect and thrive in the digital age, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the limitless potential of the global marketplace."

The move offers organisations such as capital markets firms and enterprises access to Colt’s wider portfolio of digital services and solutions, supporting their global digital transformation journeys and helping them accelerate plans for growth.

