DigitalBridge partners with PIF to develop data centres in Saudi Arabia

Nadine Hawkins
May 25, 2023 10:30 AM
Global asset manager, DigitalBridge, has teamed up with the Public Investment Fund to develop data centres in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

It is hoped that the partnership will support the growth of the digital economy in Saudi Arabia and the GCC Region.

The partnership will initially prioritise investments in the data centre sector, and is expected to explore other segments of digital infrastructure in the future, including macro towers, fiber, small cell, and edge infrastructure. The partnership between DigitalBridge and PIF will support the enhancement of digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The investment aims to localise cutting-edge technologies and support knowledge transfer to develop and operate hyperscale data centers and database servers in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region, in accordance with the best practices in this vital sector which will help large local and international corporations to carry out their business in the region with greater efficiency.

 “As a global leader in digital infrastructure, we are pleased to partner with PIF to further enable the digital infrastructure buildout in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC countries. We see significant opportunity for continued growth in the sectors in which we specialize and look forward to leveraging our capabilities and expertise to capitalize on the long-term opportunities across this important region,” said Marc Ganzi, chief executive officer at DigitalBridge.

Nadine Hawkins
