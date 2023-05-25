Scala Data Centers goes live with second largest vertical data centre in LATAM 

The facility is located on the Tamboré Campus, in Barueri city (São Paulo state, Brazil) and is a single-tenant facility dedicated to a unnamed hyperscale customer, which has a reserved capacity of 100MW to be distributed in other data centres at the complex. On the same campus is Scala's SGRUTB04, the largest vertical data centre of the Latin American market.

"As the third operational single-tenant site at the Tamboré Campus, SGRUTB05 reinforces Scala's successful strategy of not only enabling unprecedented volumes in the Latin American market, accommodating the growth of our customer's IT infrastructure for decades, but also offering a secure, fast and flexible approach through multiple constructions,” said Marcos Peigo, CEO and Co-founder, of Scala Data Centers.

With a total built area of 6,700 sqm, SGRUTB05 is 35.5 meters high, has five floors, three of which are dedicated to data halls, which together have a high density of approximately 400 racks with almost 9MW of total power.

SGRUTB05 is exclusively powered by certified renewable energy, designed to operate with a power usage effectiveness of less than 1.4. In addition, as it is air-cooled and does not use water in its cooling, Scala's new data centre has a water usage effectiveness equivalent to zero. The site also complies with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications as well as ANSI/TIA-942-B rated 3.

The unveiling of SGRUTB05 brings Scala's data centre total to seven data centres in operation, four of which are based at Tamboré Campus, one in São Paulo city, one in Campinas city (São Paulo state, Brazil) and another in São João de Meriti (Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil).