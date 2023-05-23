Rural development project in South America to improve connectivity underway

After the creation of new internet networks rural areas of South America will experience better.

The neXat platform will give VNET, an innovative Guyanese company that specialises in providing internet access to rural locations, tools to manage and monitor its network, billing and online payments, and traffic routing and shaping.

The OSS/BSS platform will help improve the efficiency of VNET’s operations, affording the company more time to better serve sectors including education, health, mining and oil and gas with high-performing and tailored networks.

“The neXat platform will put us in control of this network by offering us an array of tools that can greatly enhance the quality of service to our clients. This will add value to all facets of rural development and ensure that businesses get the connectivity they need to thrive”, said VNET’s founder & CEO, Safraz Sheriffudeen.

neXat’s senior vice president Global Solutions Enterprise, Michele Ceragioli said “VNET is a valued partner that is dedicated to delivering improved connectivity options in Guyana and is enthusiastically embracing innovative solutions to do so. We’re excited to further explore the options to grow our activity in the Guyanese market in several sectors.

“neXat is once again demonstrating the strength of our platform’s flexibility by attracting major new partners in the new South American market.”

“With over 15 years’ experience in the VSAT industry, I believe the neXat team and its platform gives us the tools needed to monitor, control and take timely actions needed to ensure the best in quality, stability and always-online connectivity,” added Safraz.

