OneWeb SNP to be built at Arctic Space Technologies’ Space Centre in Sweden

The two signed a bilateral agreement in December of 2022 and have now completed the design work as well as secured all approvals for the construction of the SNP. Under the terms of the agreement, 27 satellite tracking antenna systems will be installed and are due to be operational in Q3 2023.

“We are delighted to partner with Arctic Space Technologies to construct a satellite network portal in Northern Sweden. Alongside the completion of our global LEO constellation, the development of a distributed and sophisticated ground infrastructure is critical for OneWeb to deliver connectivity for customers across a range of sectors," said Stephen Graham, director for SNP site management, OneWeb.

"Our expansion into the Swedish market has been shaped by the benefits of working with strong local partners alongside the technological and sustainability credentials of the Arctic Space Center, both of which will help deliver OneWeb’s mission.”

Once built the SNP will provide increased connectivity for customers across industries including maritime and aviation, as well as meet growing network demands and provide 4G and 5G backhaul solutions.

“It comes naturally that we work together with a company like OneWeb to support with sustainable hyperscale satellite data processing capabilities to meet their rapidly growing demand for network bandwidth," said Benjamin Fischer, CEO of Arctic Space Technologies.

"We are happy to be able to share the benefits of northern Sweden with partners like OneWeb, and I look forward to our future work together that will not only be of great benefit for both parties, but also align space activities with the European Green Deal.”

The Arctic Space Center went into operation in 2021 and has since then grown into one of the largest satellite communications facilities in Sweden.