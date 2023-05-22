Google Cloud announces opening of Doha cloud region

Revealed in a keynote speech at the launch event by president of Go To Market Google Cloud, Adaire Fox-Martin, the move is predicted to add approximately 18.9 Billion USD to the economy between 2023 and 2030 and open up 25,000 jobs.

Fox-Martin said: "We are proud to be delivering on the commitment wee made in 2020 to the Government of Qatar and the business community to open a cloud region in the country. The economy of Qatar holds tremendous growth potential. The Doha cloud region will be a catalyst for economic development and will create more employment opportunities in the Qatari market as more businesses grow and expand with the power of cloud technologies. We are also humbled by the presence of Qatari Cabinet Ministers and leaders from Qatari businesses at the region launch event today, which reflects the endorsement of the new cloud regions' potential."

The new Doha region is part of Google Cloud's global network of 37 regions and 112 zones that bring cloud services to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

As part of their commitment to investment in Qatar, Google Cloud recently opened a country office and virtual centre of excellence in Msheireb.

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, minister of communications and information technology, said: "The launch of the first Google Cloud region in Qatar fits into our comprehensive vision to achieve the desired goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, including the establishment of a strong digital infrastructure with internationally agreed standards and policies that will lead us all towards a more efficient economy based on digitalisation and technology to facilitate quality of life and provide convenient solutions for various sectors.

"The new cloud region will contribute to giving impetus to economic and productivity growth, and will allow various government and private companies and institutions within Qatar the opportunity to achieve significant efficiency gains by adopting flexible features in dealing with digital technology."