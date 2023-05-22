Nokia completes 5G SA Cloud RAN pilot with A1 Group in Bulgaria 

The trial took place in Sofia and saw the companies perform an end-to-end 5G data call (Layer 3 call) using Nokia’s Cloud RAN solution and its AirFrame servers. A1 is testing the capabilities of Cloud RAN technology as it transitions to the cloud. A commercial 3GPP standard 5G SA device was used during the trial.

“A1BG and Nokia successfully executed the trial, integrating Nokia’s Cloud RAN solution with A1BG’s transport and Packet Core networks," said Todor Tashev, senior director at A1BG.

"We have proved the maturity of the solution, including edge data centre and cloud orchestration solutions, provided by Nokia.”

In the trial, the Nokia Cloud RAN virtualised distributed unit (vDU) served radio cells at a distance of more than 15km. At the same time, operational efficiency was increased using Nokia’s suite of cloud deployment automation tools.

Nokia’s Cloud RAN solution offers feature performance consistency with purpose-built RAN including seamless continuity and the same carrier-grade high performance.

“This trial is an important milestone as we continue to deliver on our strategy of bringing best-in-class 5G services to our subscribers," said Alexander Kuchar, director of technology & business evolution, A1 Group.

"Cloud RAN and open interfaces are drivers for building and delivering future generations of cloud-based networks and edge services. It introduces flexibility in the architecture of our infrastructure and related operating model and helps us to deliver innovation and the benefits of digitalisation to our customers.”

Nokia recently announced the launch of anyRAN to help mobile operators and enterprises extend their options for building and evolving their radio access networks.

“This is an important pilot with our long-standing partner, A1 Group. Our customers deserve the flexibility to choose between Cloud and purpose-built RAN. This is what Nokia provides with anyRAN which we underline with this trial," added Christoph Rohr, head of customer business team at Nokia.

"Nokia anyRAN also opens the door for closer collaboration with public cloud providers. Nokia’s collaborative approach to Cloud RAN means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by jointly delivering competitive advantage to organisations embracing Cloud RAN.”