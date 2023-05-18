Tamares Telecom and Grid Telecom to build Europe to Middle East subsea cable

The strategic partnership between the two will deliver advanced data transport solutions, to create a new telecoms corridor between Europe and the Middle East. Leveraging the strategic positions of Greece and Israel, this new transcontinental fibre cable system will also offer wholesale customers edge connectivity and international reach across the European continent, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Peninsula.

Tamares Telecom is a fibre-based international communications and data service provider and network operator, a subsidiary of Aluma Infrastructure Fund and Grid Telecom is a wholly owned subsidiary, and the telecoms vehicle of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) of Greece.

“Tamares Telecom is continuously developing and extending its national and international infrastructure. Our collaboration with Grid Telecom to build and operate the ANDROMEDA system will add explicit value to our robust reach in Europe and the Middle East," said Ori Yogev, chairman of Aluma Infrastructure Fund.

"Our investments in new infrastructure projects and solutions reiterate our leading position thanks to the multiple layers of our infrastructure diversity, which include establishing new subsea cable systems and crossing routes that will cater for the rising market demand for high quality bandwidth data transport, through an alternative telecommunications bridge between East and West.”

Grid Telecom will leverage IPTO’s extensive optical network in Greece and neighbouring countries, integrating it with its own fibre links and points of presence, to achieve network diversity, maximum security, and exceptionally low latency while creating a new carrier neutral, open-access, connectivity hub in the region.

Tamares Telecom owns and operates Tamares-North, a high-capacity subsea cable system between Israel and Cyprus, with extensions to multiple international destinations, providing customied communication and cloud infrastructure solutions and services.

"IPTO is building critical infrastructure for tomorrow's electricity and telecommunications backbone networks throughout Greece and beyond, contributing to Greece’s transformation into a critical energy and data hub of high geopolitical value at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and Asia," added Manos Manousakis, Chairman and CEO of IPTO.

"In this context, the fact that Israel is fast developing into a key international telecommunications hub in the Middle East, creates strong synergies and win-win business opportunities. We are very pleased that the cooperation between IPTO’s subsidiary, Grid Telecom, and Aluma’s subsidiary, Tamares Telecom, has culminated in the agreement to build the ANDROMEDA subsea cable system, bringing a new international route that will enhance the strategic role of Greece as a neutral open-access connectivity node in the broader Balkans – Mediterranean region."