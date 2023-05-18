Angola Cables and Orange partners on Djoliba network infrastructure sharing

The collaboration will give customers direct access to the Francophone markets of West Africa and both companies the option to extend their respective global connectivity by sharing inland networks of Orange and the subsea cable network and backbone infrastructure of Angola Cables.

“Getting access to efficient and secure digital and cloud services is an essential requirement for any business in today’s gigabyte economy," said Rui Faria, global commercial director of Angola Cables.

"Access to the West Africa Djoliba network and our robust submarine infrastructure broadens the capability of businesses in accessing international markets and offers expanded traffic destinations across West Africa and other parts of the world.“

Djoliba, the 10,000km terrestrial fibre optic network, is the first network to offer complete security in West Africa offering, highspeed broadband provision (up to 100Gbps) at a 99.99% availability rate.

The expansion of infrastructure combining the Djoliba terrestrial end-to-end fibre optic network and Angola Cables’ global network of WACS, SACS and MONET subsea cables will give users secure, low latency connectivity - and additional redundancy options to multiple destinations in South America, the US and Europe.

In related news, March saw Elea Digital confirm plans to house Angola Cables’ point of presence (PoP) in Brasília, Brazil.

The infrastructure will support Angola Cables' subsea cables in Federal District Brasília located Brazil’s central-west region.