Bayobab and Microsoft join forces to accelerate digital transformation in Africa

The joint venture will see Bayobab provide access to large-scale infrastructure services to build capacity to further Microsoft’s cloud initiatives, accelerating digital transformation across organisations and broader communities.

The partnership believes that Africa has reached a critical point in its digital growth trajectory with an internet-based economy on the rise. Sub-Saharan Africa will be home to more than 1 billion people, with 50% under the age of 25 years, forecasts World Bank. A continent with the youngest population and a growing appetite for digital connectivity to access entertainment, financial and commercial needs provide enormous potential.

Bayobab’s network ecosystem integrates with over 107,000 km of fibre infrastructure, providing access to 291 million African subscribers through the MTN network.

Commenting on the partnership, Frédéric Schepens, Bayobab CEO, said: “As we progress on our journey to provide next-gen digital solutions across Africa, we are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Our strategic partnership will see Bayobab utilising its significant pan-African proprietary fibre network to enable Microsoft’s digital transformation initiatives. Africa’s connectivity relies on strategic partnerships coming together to foster innovation, expand the African digital economy, and grow with impact in the countries where we operate.”

“The alliance between our businesses builds on a strong, long-standing relationship of nearly 10 years. Through our strategic partnership, we are excited to enable future growth for Africa powered by digital skills, connectivity, and innovation,” says Lillian Barnard, CEO at Microsoft South Africa.

We reported live at International Telecoms Week (ITW) that Bayobab and Africa50 signed a groundbreaking partnership to develop Project East2West. The partnership will invest up to US$320 million connecting ten African countries. To find out more click here.