DE-CIX to support CNIXP to deliver edge IXs in the US

This project lays the foundation for DE-CIX to serve as the IX platform operator within CNIXP facilities and form part of the DE-CIX Nexus Program for Edge Interconnection, which include the integration of each new IX into DE-CIX’s North American and global ecosystem.

The IXs will enable one-hop connectivity to the nearest major exchange, including DE-CIX’s IXs in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, and Richmond VA, among others, including existing independent IXs.

“People and businesses – and in particular the research and educational sector – in American cities beyond the major hubs need and deserve better Internet performance – faster, lower latency, more resilient, and more secure access to content, clouds, and applications,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“Establishing Internet Exchanges in CNIXP facilities will enable people all over the nation to participate more fully in the digital economy, with all the benefits this brings. DE-CIX is proud to support the expansion of high-performance digital infrastructure together with Connected Nation and Newby Ventures, as a step towards closing the digital divide in the US.”

The launch of connectivity hubs, comprised of a neutral IXP facility and a robust, professionally operated and supported IX within the facility, increases the speed and resilience of Internet connectivity by optimising the routes for data transport and offering greater redundant data pathways.

It also brings down the costs of connectivity and enables locally bound data to remain local, rather than needing to take long detours through distant hubs to reach its destination.

“With this announcement, we are bringing the best IX platform operator in the world into every IXP facility that we build,” said Tom Ferree, CEO of Connected Nation.

“The communities we serve deserve no less. Our partnership with DE-CIX is a critical step toward ensuring that small cities and rural areas have the same robust online experience as their urban counterparts, both now and into the future.”