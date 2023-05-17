Nitel launches Miami PoP for enhanced network coverage in the US

The new location, together with Nitel’s seven existing PoPs, will strengthen the company's network coverage in the US and enable greater access to Latin America. The new PoP is located in Miami’s NAP of the Americas, which serves as a primary gateway to Latin America.

“The NAP of the Americas is an important site for international providers like us to gain access to our US-based customers,” said Javier Cento, head of carrier relations at Ufinet.

“Nitel’s presence there brings our networks closer together and strengthens our ability to create complete global network solutions for our customers.”

The addition of the Miami PoP will give Nitel’s wholesale and enterprise customers improved network performance via lower latency connections at service locations in the South East of the US.

At present, over 6% of Nitel customer sites are in the state of Florida making it the logical location for network expansion. The additional coverage means any location within the continental US will be no more than 500 miles from a Nitel point of presence.

According to Lawrence Edmond, Nitel’s SVP of network engineering, the PoP is equipped to initially support a capacity of 32Tbs through its Cisco ASR 9000 series routing platform. At the same time, Nitel has upgraded the internet transits on its network and connected to two additional peering exchanges in the Miami facility.

“The new PoP in Miami gives us a complete domestic fabric while also serving as a springboard for our international plans," added Edmond.

"Today, US-based customers can come to Nitel for ubiquitous, high-performance network services here in the States while also enabling access to their international locations through strategically deployed points of presence.”

The Miami PoP is Nitel’s eighth domestic location, with the others in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle.