Liquid Dataport launches the first terrestrial route connecting Mombasa to Johannesburg

The new route, including a fibre link across Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) between Goma and Kananga, gives multiple landlocked countries extra redundancy, resilience, connectivity to numerous data centres and cloud resources, as well as an alternative route in the event of a subsea cable outage between Kenya and South Africa.

“Cassava Technologies is committed to making digital inclusion a reality on the African continent," said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

"This milestone achieved by Liquid Dataport reiterates our commitment to a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind through our continuous investments towards improving and expanding our digital infrastructure. This route will not only bring increased access to high-speed connectivity but will also improve lives and allow businesses to create and sustain millions of jobs."

This new route will connect South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the DRC underscore Liquid Dataport’s commitment to improving access to digital services for everyone in Africa.

"This is the first terrestrial-only cable connecting Mombasa to Johannesburg via DRC. It is the result of our significant fibre infrastructure investments in several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa," said David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport.

"With this new route, we are able to provide our existing and future customers access to an intelligent network with increased resilience and low latency. It not only provides redundancy but was designed to provide additional capacity to the landlocked countries on the route with direct access to cloud resources on the African continent and beyond.”

This route offers hyperscalers, enterprises and wholesale carriers direct connectivity to data centres in Johannesburg and Nairobi. Investments on the Equiano sea cable and capacity on the PEACE and 2Africa subsea cables with its terrestrial cross-border fibre broadband network gives Liquid’s customers benefit low-cost international capacity landing on both the Kenyan and South African shores.