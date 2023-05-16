Solutions by stc to deliver NaaS in Saudi Arabia

The partnership will expand Nile’s footprint across a variety of sectors in Saudi Arabia and the region including education, mega projects, transportation, retail and enterprise.

It will also enable solutions by stc to provide its customers with Nile’s “emerging and innovative” technologies.

“As leaders in digital transformation, we recognise the power of partnership in achieving shared goals, creating value for customers, and driving innovation in the market,” said Omer Alnomany, CEO of solutions by stc.

“Our collaboration with Nile is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the MENA region.

“Together, we are driving innovation, enhancing value to customers, and creating opportunities for growth and development in Saudi and the region.”

The joint efforts of the two will provide customers with a NaaS solution for enterprise networks.

Nile’s campus NaaS solution is characterised by its new subscription-based model, automated lifecycle management, performance assurance and built-in security features that protect against threats that target vulnerable wired and wireless networks.

Pankaj Patel, CEO of Nile added: “We are excited to partner with solutions by stc, to introduce our campus NaaS offering for the first time in Saudi and the region.

“We believe solutions’ approach aligns with Nile’s intent to fundamentally change how connectivity is delivered and maintained, bringing greater value in terms of operational efficiency to organisations.”

The partnership aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 to accelerate digital transformation across various sectors and to strengthen the position of Saudi Arabia for innovation.