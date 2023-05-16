Liberty Networks picks Infinera’s ICE6 800G for Florida routes

The network upgrade will enable Liberty Networks to offer new high-speed 400 GbE client services to its end-user customers.

“Liberty Networks has a well-established reputation for offering its customers innovative, high-capacity, and reliable services, which is made possible by partnering with companies like Infinera and leveraging advanced technologies,” said Carmine Sorrentino, vice president, chief commercial and operating officer at Liberty Networks.

“The superior performance achieved by Infinera’s ICE6 demonstrated the ability to seamlessly increase capacity while addressing the requirements for lowering operating costs, making Infinera the ideal partner for our upgrade.”

Using Infinera’s ICE6 technology will also give Liberty Networks C+L-band capabilities, enabling it to increase its initial design capacity, creating a scalable and robust network.

“Liberty Networks’ selection of ICE6 will lay the foundation for upgrading its entire Latin American and Caribbean networks to meet growing customer demand and expectations,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Infinera.

“Infinera is proud to be a longstanding partner and the go-to solution for Liberty Networks, giving them a competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving industry.”

The new builds on the longstanding relationship between Infinera and Liberty Networks, which owns and operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre optic network in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In related news, Infinera also signed a memorandum of understanding with Hawe Telekom to expand it's network using Infinera solutions.

“We are sure that this opportunity to collaborate with Infinera will provide our customers with even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to expand their business. It will also strengthen our position in the operator market and allow us to expand into new markets,” said Dominik Drozdowski, vice president of the management board, Hawe Telekom.