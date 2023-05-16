EllaLink and Exa Infrastructure partner on trans-Atlantic network route

Through the collaboration, customers of both companies will benefit from high-capacity direct data routes across the Atlantic that joins up with Exa’s vast European footprint.

“The partnership with EllaLink testifies to Exa’s ambition to become the leading data centre to data centre connectivity provider in Europe and beyond," said Nick Collins, CCO at Exa Infrastructure.

"We have committed €39 million of network investments to date in Portugal and Spain and this partnership enables us to interconnect with South America, closing the connectivity gap for companies in this fast-growing, bandwidth-demanding environment.”

The 9,120km route will enable Internet traffic to bypass North America, delivering a 50% increase in network performance between data centres in Brazil, Portugal, and Spain.

Once operational, EllaLink customers will also benefit from optical connectivity to and from Sines in Portugal, thanks to the direct interconnect with Exa’s pan-European network.

In addition, the two are also collaborating on the Olisipo project, a subsea cable system connecting the main data centres and all the landing stations in Portugal.

“We understand the importance of securing diversity as an alternative to the north transatlantic routes. Combining EllaLink’s low latency network with Exa Infrastructure’s extensive and advanced footprint enhances both our portfolios and the value proposition we can offer to the market. This is a strong partnership for EllaLink, that will significantly benefit our customers,” said Vincent Gatineau, CSMO at EllaLink.

“Exa is a leading company in the market with prime assets and robust experience. Our complementary connectivity offer has a compelling potential for customers demanding the highest quality and performance.”