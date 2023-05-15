Eurofiber and ConnectiviTree ink dark fibre agreement

“Eurofiber is growing its fibre footprint fast based on a mix of strong customer demand and strategic acquisition, and it makes sense to collaborate with other network builders like ConnectiviTree to accelerate mutual growth,” said Rhoderick van der Wyck, managing director of international business at Eurofiber.

“We are delighted to join ConnectiviTree’s innovative global partner network and look forward to working with them to enhance and extend our international portfolio.”

In addition, Eurofiber will have the option to extend its network reach on ConnectiviTree’s pan-European network, which aims to connect over 250 points of presence (PoP) within Europe and beyond by 2025.

“We are excited about Eurofiber’s endorsement of our business plan and more so about realizing the potential of this Eurofiber – ConnectiviTree alliance," said Paul Cox, president and CEO, ConnectiviTree.

"With Eurofiber as a new partner, as part of our planned network rollout, our team will work closely with the Eurofiber team to extend our pan-European footprint and launch new services. We look forward to a long and mutually profitable relationship with Eurofiber.”