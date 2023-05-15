Connectbase acquires LastMileXchange

Following the acquisition, Connectbase will have the largest global API ecosystem securely connecting buyers and sellers across six continents with more than two billion unique locations in The Connected World platform.

Current Connectbase clients will benefit from the extended reach across EMEA and APAC that LMX brings to the Connectbase platform.

LMX offers communication service providers (CSPs) with cloud-based access pricing solutions to automate, accelerate and streamline the quote-to-order process.

The LMX reach enables platform customers to connect 450+ access vendors worldwide and process over 15 million quotes per year.

“The Connectbase vision has always been global,” said Ben Edmond, CEO and founder at Connectbase.

“Bringing the LMX reach, offerings, customer base and team into the Connectbase fold follows through on our longer-term strategic vision and brings incredible additional value to the existing customer base of both companies.

“With this acquisition, we are deepening our presence across EMEA and APAC, and furthering our journey as a truly connected global platform.

“For the past 18 years, LMX has built impressive digital off-net quoting solutions serving global telecom carrier customers. Now, as part of the Connectbase ecosystem, LMX customers will be able to further transform and automate their network buying and selling functions easily.”

All LMX employees will transition to the Connectbase team. By bringing together the resources, customers and competencies of both firms together, Connectbase will scale and achieve continued growth, expanding the global ecosystem for connectivity and infrastructure service providers.

The announcement is Connectbase’s first acquisition and the latest as the company continues its growth investments.

In late 2022, the company raised US$22 million in Series C funding, led by DigitalBridge Ventures.