EdgeConneX expands cloud access with Megaport in three U.S. cities

EdgeConnex announced that Megaport, the leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, is expanding its software defined network to three EdgeConneX data centres, including Atlanta, Detroit and Miami.

This multi-city deployment accelerates hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities for EdgeConneX customers across these key markets.

The power of the Megaport network is that organisations can deploy private point-to-point connectivity between any location on Megaport’s global network, including on-demand access to the world’s leading global cloud providers from their SDN platform. Now in nine EdgeConneX data centres globally, customers can avoid the public internet and establish secure, direct, and dedicated connections between their EdgeConneX data centre environment and the cloud, supporting their data growth and localization of mission-critical applications.

The company reported recently that 94% of enterprises use cloud services to reduce costs and increase security, with 80% of companies reporting operation improvements after adopting the cloud.

Vice president of product management at EdgeConneX, Aron Smith, said of the development, “Megaport brings high value to in-region organisations who seek to adopt hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architectures. By leveraging Megaport on-ramps in key data centre locations across our portfolio, EdgeConneX customers can achieve secure, reliable low-latency connections between production and secondary environments through the various on-demand connectivity options available on the platform.”

Vice president of global business development at Megaport, Matt Simpson, said of the news, “EdgeConneX’ global data centres and cloud interconnection ecosystem presents a win for companies that require high cloud availability. Megaport customers can easily and securely connect to their cloud services over Megaport’s software-defined network in a scalable and cost-efficient way.”