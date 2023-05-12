Orange Tunisia and Medusa to develop new subsea cable

The cable will be built in compliance with the most recent international standards and will deliver a range of socio-economic benefits to Tunisia. Once operational, it will also provide a new high-speed connectivity solution and improve the security of existing internet connectivity in-country.

"We are particularly pleased that Bizerte is hosting this new submarine cable, a strategic and ambitious project for Orange Tunisia, conducted with our partner Medusa," said Thierry Millet, CEO of Orange Tunisia.

"It will eventually provide better access to the world of the Internet, for a more inclusive digital world focused on the fundamental needs of the Tunisian population and economy."

The Medusa system will link the two shores of the Mediterranean, starting in Lisbon and ending in the Egyptian city of Port Said, passing through various Mediterranean countries totaling 16 landing points in all, including Portugal, Morocco, Spain, Algeria, France, Tunisia, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

This new, unnamed subsea cable will span over 8000km in length, provide much-need route diversity and the additional of several fibre pairs with a capacity of 20Tbs each. The system is due for by the end of 2025.

"We are very proud to conclude this agreement with Orange Tunisia, which allows us to connect the Medusa Submarine Cable System to Bizerte and transform the northernmost region of the African continent into a new gateway to Africa," said Norman Albi, CEO of Medusa.

"From the beginning of this great project, we have been committed to make Bizerte a major landing point, convinced that Orange Tunisia will develop this new infrastructure and promote its strategic location for the interconnection of Tunisia and, beyond, the continent. This new step proves our commitment at Medusa to drive and encourage the long-term development of critical infrastructure in this region of the continent."