Zayo partners with Fermaca on US-Mexico connectivity

Fermaca, a provider of long-haul dark fibre infrastructure in Mexico, will launch a new long-haul dark fibre route in Mexico in 2025 – the newest and longest long-haul dark fibre route in the country in 20 years.

"Our partnership with Fermaca marks an exciting milestone for Zayo as we continue to push the boundaries of connectivity for the digital age,” said Andrés Irlando, president of Zayo. “The expectations for continued growth throughout Mexico are tremendous.

“We are excited to partner with Fermaca on their investment to deliver the modern IT infrastructure and cross-border connectivity our customers need to stay ahead of the digital curve.”

The partnership will leverage this route from Fermaca and Zayo’s redundant route north of the border to provide customers with secure and diverse cross-border connectivity.

The route will provide access through Queretaro with a diverse border crossing through El Paso, Texas.

Queretaro has emerged as one of the most important data centre hubs in Mexico and the broader North American region, with over US$1 billion of investment in the last ten years.

Daniel Elguea, CEO at Fermaca Dreams said: “We are thrilled to partner with Zayo to deliver greater value and reach to our clients and help them compete in their industries and around the world.”

“The combination of Zayo’s network assets in the U.S. and Fermaca’s deep expertise in fibre networks in Mexico enable us to deepen our relationship with clients and give them peace of mind that their data and IT environments are in safe hands.”