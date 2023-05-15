FiberLight expands network to Charlotte in North Carolina

FibreLight who has been a high profile player in the industry for over two decades, has a wealth of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks.

The new route is being delivered in partnership with Flexential who is a leading provider of data centre co-location. almost reaching the Gulf, before turning north to connect to the Atlanta market. FiberLight’s new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route provides a unique option for customers seeking a direct path and offers a full suite of fibre products, including 400Gbps to 100Gbps ethernet wavelengths.

Jay Anderson, FiberLight’s CTO and chief engineer, said of the expansion, “Following our acquisition by Morrison & Co., FiberLight has made strategic investments to scale our business and expand our digital infrastructure to enable increased performance for our customers.

“Our new route between Charlotte and Atlanta represents a significant development for FiberLight and demonstrates how we are delivering additional uptime, resiliency, and diversity with an industry-leading 400Gbps ethernet wavelength service offering. Our speed to market with this route delivers quick turnup options for our customers, along with improved efficiencies and low-latency connectivity that meet the demands of cloud-based businesses.”

Ryan Mallory, COO of Flexential added, “Over the last 20 years, we have developed a highly-connected ecosystem of partners in the Southeast that now offers easy access to a vast community of solutions.

“We are proud to add FiberLight’s new services in two key locations as part of our expanding ecosystem. As customers seek alternatives to oversubscribed data center markets, Charlotte and Atlanta provide attractive opportunities for Flexential customers to build and grow on our national FlexAnywhere™ platform.”

FiberLight’s new Charlotte to Atlanta pathway adds more than 325 route miles to its network and aligns with the company’s strategic initiative to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth access.