DRFortress completes expansion of fourth major data centre

The company, which is the largest carrier neutral data centre and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, provides mission-critical services in support of the Hawaii economy and trans-Pacific data networks.

DRFortress is Hawaii’s most interconnected facility and largest capacity provider in terms of data centre cabinet capacity and power available for immediate deployment.

The company has outlined growth plans which include increasing its power density by 500kW which is available on the 1st of June. An additional 500kW is to be built and installed in the expanded area in early 2024.

Fred Rodi, president and founder of DRFortress, said of the expansion, “We’re committed to ensuring this expansion – along with our entire facility – meets the customised needs of our customers and is operationally reliable, scalable and secure for their critical IT systems and applications.”

He continued “With this expansion, we’re also thrilled to announce that our first anchor tenant(s) will be a large public cloud provider launching in Hawaii and a new international carrier building their presence in Hawaii later this year.”

The new facility covers 65,000+ square feet and has over 800 cabinets available for co-location services.

Other features of the expansion include three new customer conference rooms with a 38-person training and event space, two multi-purpose customer kiosks, a second loading and delivery area to handle large equipment deliveries, and a dedicated café break area for customers. These spaces were specifically designed for customers to have remote office capabilities from the data centre, host events or group trainings as well as serve as a safe and secure business continuity workspace in the event of an unexpected disaster.

DRFortress has completed four expansions since 2006 aand grown its customer base, space and power capacity tenfold.