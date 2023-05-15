Lightpath’s Miami expansion gathers steam

This includes connectivity to two critical data centres located at 50 NE 9th Street and 36 NE 2nd Street, as the firm continues its Miami expansion.

Miami customers have access to Lightpath connectivity services including internet, ethernet, wavelengths, dark fibre, private networks and direct connectivity to major cloud providers.

Additionally, customers can use long-haul services to connect to the entire Lightpath network of over 20,000 route miles serving over 13,500 service locations, including more than 100 data centres and seven cable landing stations.

The company continues to rapidly expand beyond downtown Miami, with a network under construction to the north and the west of the CBD.

In total, Lightpath expects to have 65 route miles of network connecting four data centres operational by 2023, with an additional five data centres coming on-net in early 2024.

“We are fully committed to the Miami market and the building out of a brand-new network here with brand new glass,” Chris Morley, Lightpath’s CEO.

“The vibrant and rapidly growing business community in Miami deserves a new, modern fibre network that can serve the most challenging demands of organisations of all sizes, including Tier-1 enterprises, governments, educators, other carriers, and hyperscalers.”

“Lightpath plans to build wide and deep in Miami and the surrounding region, with a goal of becoming the provider of choice in the market.”

Lightpath’s entrance into Miami is the second major east coast market that the company has entered in an 18-month period, with its entrance into Boston announced in June 2021.

For Miami, Lightpath initially announced a buildout of 55 route miles to be followed by a planned expansion of 80 route miles.

With 65 route miles expected to be completed by the end of 2023, Lightpath has already exceeded its original plan for the market made less than six months ago.