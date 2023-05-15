DF&I expands its wholesale connectivity solution in Northern Virginia

The addition of this infrastructure enables peering and interconnection of a number of carriers, clouds, and data centre operators in the region’s key high capacity, open access data pathway between Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland.

“We are thrilled to enable our customers to reach these Digital Realty facilities with DF&I’s high capacity, lowest latency conduit and dark fibre in the region,” said Scott Bergs, CEO of DF&I.

“We look forward to growing and scaling our network infrastructure alongside trusted partners like Digital Realty, to support us in accommodating the region’s ever-growing data and interconnection demands.

DF&I Express Connect provides dedicated access to and between major data centres and peering points in and around the Ashburn area. The system includes a highly concentrated loop interconnecting Data Center Alley and extends to the north on a direct route to Baltimore.

DF&I’s infrastructure delivers more than 40,000 fibre strands between Maryland and Virginia and more than 70,000 fibre strands within its Virginia network.

“By joining DF&I’s Express Connect Network, our customers and providers have direct access into the region’s most powerful dark fibre network and availability zone,” said Corey Dyer, chief revenue officer of Digital Realty.

“Our relationship with DF&I aligns with our commitment to provide the most reliable data centre and connectivity solutions to our customers, which in turn, strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem. This enables enterprises who are currently hosted in our Northern Virginia and Maryland data centres to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity within their operations."