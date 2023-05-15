Gold Data deploys new PoP at NJFX

The partnership enables Gold Data to give its customers with a fully diverse global solution through NJFX’s ecosystem of network operators and subsea cable systems.

“We are looking forward to this new connection to the ecosystem of NJFX, to offer a better connection to the Latin American market,” said Renato Tradardi, CEO at Gold Data Group.

Gold Data footprints is comprised of 156 PoPs, diverse subsea capacity across 15 systems, as well as its own terrestrial network to offer end-to-end solutions to and from Latin America and the Caribbean, with dedicated service for multinational companies, global carriers, OTTs, and Hyperscalers.

In addition, Gold Data has announced Gold Data 1 subsea cable: the first cable to land in Mexico in 22 years. Gold Data’s new PoP at NJFX will give NJFX’s customers direct access to the new subsea system which will feature 10-fibre pairs and more than 250Tbps of capacity with Geomesh Technology delivering 100% underground terrestrial paths up to Queretaro, with connections to Gold Data's backbone to all Latin American and the Caribbean.

By joining the NJFX interconnection community, Gold Data and its customers will also gain direct, on-demand interconnection with Havfrue/AEC-2, Seabras-1, TGN1, and TGN2 and will have direct, low latency routes to major US business hubs avoiding legacy bottlenecks.

“We are excited to have Gold Data’s award-winning network available at NJFX with its full array of services providing end-to-end solutions throughout Latin America and the Caribbean,” Felix Seda, General Manager at NJFX.