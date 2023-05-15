XConnect launches Brazil PoP

The PoP enables the company to improve its coverage and latency in the region, delivering faster responses to an increasing number of traffic queries from Tier 1 carriers, voice, messaging, social media and fintech providers.

The launch into LATAM will allow XConnect to deliver its Global Number Range (GNR), Number Portability (NPQ) and Home Location Register (Live Status) responses with the lowest latency and highest precision in the South American market.

“South America is a highly developed and rapidly growing telecoms market. We want to be able to serve our expanding base of customers in the region so that they are able to deliver voice and messaging traffic with precision, performance and trust,” said Tim Ward, VP of number information services at XConnect.

“This is just one way we are continuing to grow our global presence and empower more regions to fight against the biggest telecoms challenges including OBR surcharges, robocalling and the artificial inflation of traffic (AIT).”

Over the past year, the firm has also introduced PoPs in Mumbai and Singapore as part of its global expansion strategy, adding to its local presence in APAC, Europe, the US and LATAM.

“Our new PoP is moving us one step closer to empowering our customers in all corners of the globe. We want them to effectively build trust, gain control over their traffic, and grow their business with confidence and efficiency,” added Ward.

“The addition of this PoP allows us to build on our reputation for ultra-fast, accurate query responses and deliver new value for our GNR, Number Portability and HLR solutions.”