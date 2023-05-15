HGC, IGC and AMS-IX go live with Bangkok Internet Exchange

The Internet Exchange will support the growth of the internet through effective traffic localisation, acceleration of enterprise digitisation and community support.

Networks connected to AMS-IX Bangkok will benefit from lower operation costs, enhanced connectivity, better redundancy and lower latency.

Onno Bos, international partnership director at AMS-IX said: “It is great to announce yet another successful deployment of an AMS-IX Internet Exchange in Asia with our partner HGC. This new IX will have a significant effect on the Internet ecosystem as it will make it easier and more cost effective to let international CDNs connect to local eyeballs.”

Bangkok is located at the heart of Southeast Asia, making it ideal as an international hub for exchanging internet traffic and a perfect location as a gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

It is one of the prime locations where internet companies exchange traffic besides Singapore and Hong Kong.

Under the terms of the partnership, HGC will serve as a commercial partner and marketing arm for AM-IX Bangkok, while IGC provides IX infrastructure, network and operations in the city.

AMS-IX will offer technical support and has operational management of the exchange.