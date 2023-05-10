Avanti appoints Dallin Vines as director of sales

Avanti announced today the appointment of Dallin Vines as director of sales for European carriers.

Based out of Avanti’s headquarters in London, Dallin will be responsible for the growth and retention of Avanti’s relationships with European carriers. This includes managing relationships with some of the world’s largest mobile network operators including BT, EE, Vodafone, and Orange.

To support Avanti’s plans for expansion, Dallin will also be targeting new business opportunities with carrier customers across Europe.

Libby Barr, COO - Customer, Avanti Communications, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dallin as our new Director of Sales for European Carriers. With over 20 years of experience in sales and telecommunications, Dallin has a proven track record in surpassing targets, winning new business and managing high-value accounts for an impressive roster of global telecoms companies. I do not doubt that Dallin is going to be a vital asset for Avanti as we continue to grow our carrier business across Europe.”

Before joining Avanti, Dallin held a number of senior carrier sales roles for leading global technology companies, including Oracle, Nokia and Spirent Communications.