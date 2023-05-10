Verizon to expand cell towers across US

The Ultra-Wideband service reaches now 200 million people or roughly two out of every three Americans.

“Our new agreement with Vertical Bridge is an excellent alternative to the traditional tower leasing model,” said Lynn Cox, chief engineering officer for Verizon.

“This cost-effective, sustainable and efficient model will allow us to accelerate our build program and provide additional services to customers.

“We continue to focus on technology innovation and fast deployment to enable greater connectivity for our customers.”

The towers will be held in an LLC formed by Vertical Bridge in which Verizon has profits interest.

Verizon adds that the new towers will add to the overall communications infrastructure in the US and will help fulfil the need for new locations where towers do not exist today.

Ron Bizick, president and CEO of Vertical Bridge said: “This new model, designed to deliver value for both parties, is a demonstration of strong collaboration and mutual benefit between a carrier and a tower company to accelerate infrastructure development in the US.

“We are committed to rapidly building the infrastructure needed to drive the wireless telecommunications industry forward.”