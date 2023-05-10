Free Trial
Aqua Comms unveils its first Trans-Atlantic 400GE service

Saf Malik
May 10, 2023 11:55 AM
Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms has unveiled its first Trans-Atlantic commercial 400Gbps Ethernet (GE) service from London to New York for Energy Sciences Network (ESnet).

The new 400GE Aqua Comms circuit replaces the existing 100GE New-York to London circuit and increases the aggregate Trans-Atlatnic bandwidth from 400Gbps to 700Gbps.

The network uses Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, which is powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of the technology supporting the needs of our customers with high-bandwidth, efficient network services,” said Chris Bayly, CCO at Aqua Comms.

“As supercomputing requirements continue to grow, we envisage 400Gb/s and the transition to spectrum services being more widely consumed by organisations such as ESnet to help accommodate an almost insatiable need for bandwidth.”

ESnet is funded by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science and managed by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

ESnet’s data circulatory system provides services to more than 50 DOE research sites including the entire National Laboratory system, its supercomputing facilities and its major scientific instruments.

Through the project, DOE-funded scientists collaborate on some of the world’s most important scientific challenges, from the origins of the universe to the future of energy and climate science.

Jon-Paul Herron, ESnet’s Department head of network services added: “ESnet is actively preparing the network to meet the flood of data coming from all of our upcoming science needs, including the high-luminosity upgrades of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider as well as the related CERN Data Challenge ’24 (DC24) during the first quarter of next year.”

Saf Malik
