Nokia deploys private 4.9G wireless network in Colombia

In partnership with Claro Colombia and using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), the Finnish vendor will deliver high bandwidth and low latency to improve network predictability in piers and yards.

The company says the network will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment, vehicles and cargo.

Osvaldo Di Campli, president of Latin America at Nokia, said: “Industrial-grade Nokia Private Wireless networks are the cornerstone of ports' digital transformation journey.

“With this project, Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía confirms its leadership in the digitalization of port operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We thank Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía and Claro Colombia for their trust in Nokia and our solutions. We are excited about our further collaboration.”

Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia in the Bay of Cartagena is the most modern multipurpose maritime terminal in Colombia, handling various types of cargo, mainly general cargo and hydrocarbons, being the largest private hydrocarbon terminal in Colombia.

It also provided logistics and offshore exploration services.

Nokia DAC will be the key enabler in the transformation journey of Puerto Bahia, beginning with automation in the hydrocarbons terminal area.

One of the more innovative use cases to be implemented is the tracking of up to 20,000 vehicles at peak capacity.

Nokia DAC will also provide connectivity between TOS (Terminal Operations Systems) and personnel, and between cranes in docks and yards to optimise operations.