Rick Hamilton announced as Infovista’s Deputy CEO

Hamilton has extensive experience of working with world leading fixed and mobile operators. Infovista believe that his appointment will help the company expand their reach across the Americas.

On his newly created role, Hamilton, said; “The development of 5G networks and the telco cloud needs a new approach to planning, testing, assurance, with automation at its heart. But if CSPs are to not just master this complexity, but proactively reduce CAPEX and OPEX and monetise their investments, they need support in overcoming the traditional siloes that have come to define their organisations.

"Infovista is a recognised technology leader in network planning, testing and assurance. On top of that, what really attracted me to this role is the ability to marry this technology leadership with organisational leadership and work with our CSP and enterprise customers to help them embrace the full power of automation and truly digitally transform.”

José Duarte, CEO at Infovista, believes that Hamilton’s extensive customer service experience is crucial to the execution of next phase of the strategy. He said: “5G is driving disruption in the whole telco landscape, with cloud-native automation across and within every phase of an operator’s network lifecycle opening up new use cases, new ecosystems, and new ways of working.

“Since we first launched our NLA vision, we have worked hard to put the technology building blocks in place and bring advanced cloud-native solutions across our portfolio to market. Now, it is about a razor-sharp focus on execution. Rick brings an exceptional and proven track record of leadership and of working with customers and partners to help them accelerate their journey to monetisation.

“On behalf of the wider Infovista team, I’m delighted to welcome Rick on board and excited for this next phase of our vision of network lifecycle automation.”