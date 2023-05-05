Prime enters Phoenix market with new data centre campus

Named Prime Phoenix, the campus will feature 210MW of critical power and 1.3 million square feet of space resulting in a sustainable, high-density data centre campus built to support hyperscale services providers, large Internet brands, global technology companies as well as Fortune 500 enterprises.

“Phoenix presents an incredible growth opportunity for Prime as a top-five, North American data centre market with increasing demand from cloud and enterprise data centre buyers,” said Chris Sumter, EVP of acquisitions at Prime.

“With compelling state tax incentives, power costs 16% to 18% below national averages and low risk of natural disasters, Phoenix will sustain its position for years to come. This project will further Prime’s commitment to sustainability and technology advancement through efficient enablement of higher power densities and recycled water.”

The Avondale is in Maricopa County a few minutes west of downtown Phoenix. Dark fibre access from the campus will give customers low-latency connectivity to local carrier-hotel meet-me rooms and Internet exchange points.

In addition, customers will have access to 100% renewable energy, while the closed-loop cooling system at each Phoenix data centre will save millions of gallons of water compared to evaporative systems resulting in near-zero water usage effectiveness and 97% less water consumed than an equally sized residential neighbourhood.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Prime to Avondale.With Prime’s data centre campus and investment of more than two billion dollars, Avondale is poised to become a next-generation technology hub," added Kenneth Weise, Avondale Mayor.

"This will foster lasting, positive economic growth for years to come with hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs created with the construction of each data centre. Also, the sustainable campus design aligns with local and state government commitments to water conservation, energy efficiency and the proliferation of clean energy consumption.”

The first data centre at the campus is expected to be completed by Q3 2025 and will comprise 260,400 square feet and 42MW of capacity.