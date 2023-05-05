Chris Bach joins LiveOak Fiber as CFO

Broadband provider, LiveOak Fiber, announced earlier this week the appointment of Chris Bach as chief financial officer (CFO).

Bach is tasked with monitoring and managing revenue growth in his new role.

The certified public accountant is the former VP of finance for Aureon. Bach’s most recent role as chief financial officer for the Bluebird network, saw him manage the company’s investment opportunities for almost a decade.

Bach brings to the position a wealth of expertise in finance, real estate and telecoms.

Jody Craft, president of LiveOak Fiber, believes Bach will be crucial to the continued financial success of the company. He stated.

“Appointing Chris as CFO serves as an example of our high standard of leadership within LiveOak's management team.

“His proven industry and finance experience will ensure LiveOak is best positioned for healthy growth as we continue to invest in key markets in the Southeast.”

Bach said of his new role, “I’m excited to join LiveOak Fiber and look forward to working with the team to continue driving value for the company while investing in the various local communities we serve.

“I’m proud to be a part of a company making such extraordinary strides in the communities it serves and the industry as a whole.”

LiveOak Fiber also announced the appointment of Shane Schilling as chief technology officer last month. Shane previously spearheaded the expansion of the largest fibre network in Texas on behalf of Logix Fiber Networks in his role as CTO.

LiveOak Fiber serves the Florida Coastline and the Golden Isles of Georgia. The company acquired ATC Broadband Fiber Assets from telecommunications company, Alma Telephone Company Broadband earlier this year.