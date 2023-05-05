BT and Five9 expand cloud partnership

BT will offer the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform to new and existing customers as a managed service to help them fully digitalise their workplace through tighter integration with existing voice, digital channels, unified communications and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

The integration of the cloud native Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with BT’s Global Managed Voice platform offers customers an end-to-end managed service, cloud migration expertise and access to BT’s capabilities in managing complex technology environments.

Andrew Small, managing director, global portfolio for business at BT said: “Our Five9 partnership offers BT customers a secure and future-proof route to migrate their contact centre into the cloud.

“BT and Five9 combined expertise will help customers manage the transition seamlessly and enjoy the full benefits of a managed CCaaS service.”

The partnership builds upon an existing agreement between BT and Five9. In November, Five9 named BT its strategic carrier for voice and network services globally.

This allows Five9 to expand into new markets and offer its global customers a service with improved call quality.

“Enterprises now have access to Five9’s leading Intelligent CX Platform seamlessly embedded with BT’s world class voice and data services to create more fluid experiences for their customers,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP for Global Partners at Five9.

“This partnership reflects Five9’s commitment to grow our partner ecosystem and cultivate powerful, global partnerships to deliver CX solutions to global customers.”