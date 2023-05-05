NetApp hires new SVP and general manager for Asia Pacific

Based in Singapore, Sotiropoulos will preside over NetApp’s business and spearhead the company’s expansion plans in the region. He will report to Cesar Sernuda, president at NetApp.

“As a global company, and having spent many years in APAC myself, we appreciate the importance of building and strengthening our long-standing relationships with business communities in the region,” said Cesar Cernuda, president at NetApp.

“I am delighted to have Andrew join us to continue the growth of our business as we empower our customers wherever they are on their respective cloud transformation journeys.”

Sotiropoulos’ goals will be to grow the company’s enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthen its partner ecosystem and extend its leadership in regional markets.

Sotiropoulos boasts over three decades of experience in the technology industry, leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities.

He most recently served as VP of Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage.

Sotiropoulos has also led teams at IBM, where he led the Global Technology Services division in Asia Pacific and Lenovo.

“NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organizations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments,” said Andrew Sotiropoulos, SVP and general manager at NetApp Asia Pacific.

“I am excited to build on the 30-year foundation that NetApp has laid down, letting customers further boost their innovation speed, lower costs, and improve agility.”

Andrew takes over from Sanjay Rohatgi, who will be departing the company to pursue opportunities outside of the company, after nearly four years of leading NetApp's sales teams in Asia Pacific.