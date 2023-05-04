Gatehouse Satcom joins Inmarsat Velaris Partner Network

Gatehouse Satcom has created a digital twin that offers a dynamic virtual emulation of Inmarsat’s physical satellite network, which looks and behaves identically to its real-world counterpart.

Vehicle operators can simulate Inmarsat’s Velaris connectivity service for UAVs through the BGAN Network Emulator and BGAN Application Tester which enables the validation of communications performance, testing of procedures and ability to predict real-world outcomes.

Joel Klooster, SVP of aircraft operations and safety at Inmarsat said: “A truly uncrewed and autonomous airspace will rely on the safe development of UAV technologies, and the assurance that these new technologies have gone through rigorous testing procedures on the ground.

“The latest stage of our partnership with Gatehouse Satcom provides this capability for our customers, and brings us another step closer to unlocking the true potential of the UAV market and reinforces the Velaris Partner Network as a de-facto centre of excellence for the future of UAV communications technology development.”

Velaris offers secure communications for commercial UAVs to fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and integrate with aircraft in commercial airspace.

Velaris allows operators to send their UAVs on long distance flights and access various applications, such as real-time monitoring to ensure safe integration with air traffic.