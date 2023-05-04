Equinix hires Bruce Owen as UK managing director

Owen will be responsible for advancing digital progress alongside crucial environmental and community initiatives, aligning with both Equinix’s and the country’s sustainable goals and vision.

Owen said: “I am honoured to become Equinix's Managing Director for the UK. The UK is a thriving tech hub and a critical market for our global customer base.

“Together with the team, I am dedicated to being in service to our customers, employees, and communities, by prioritising innovation, sustainability, and the diversity of our workforce.”

An Equinix veteran, Owen joined the company in 2010 as a member of the EMEA Corporate Development and Finance team.

In 2013, he moved to California and assumed several global leadership roles within the organisation, including heading the Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis team, serving as chief of staff to the CEO and acting as VP of business operations and instrumentation.

Three years ago, Owen established the Global Community and Belonging team, motivated by his profound care for Equinix’s culture and people.

Leading Equinix’s worldwide diversity and inclusion, wellbeing and community impact initiatives, Owen has played a key role in increasing diversity across the company.

These initiatives were instrumental in supporting the company and its employees through the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Owen and his team were also involved in launching the Equinix Foundation last year to advance digital inclusion around the world.

Equinix continues to invest in the UK as a critical global tech hub, last year announcing a further £179 million in investment in the country.