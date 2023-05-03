Arelion launches new Denver-Bay Area route

This news marks the company's fourth cross-country east-to-west coast US route aims to meet the demand for high-capacity bandwidth services and diverse, low-latency connectivity options in the region.

The new route uses open optical line systems and supports multi-vendor transponders and coherent pluggable components to deliver multi-terabit scale capacity, enabling 10G, 100G and 400G Wavelengths deliveries.

"This network investment in Denver, Salt Lake City, Reno and the San Francisco Bay Area is in direct response to our customers’ growing technology demands,” said Wes Cantrall, head of sales in North America, Arelion.

“We bring additional choices for diversity and high capacity to these regions, enabling us to meet companies’ terabit-scale needs in these evolving markets. Our ongoing commitment to connect growing edge markets across the country is a testament to our dedication to delivering best-in-class services that enable tech business growth in previously underserved regions."

Arelion’s new point of presence (PoP) at Flexential’s Centennial campus expands the carrier’s Denver metro reach south. With this enhanced metro flexibility, Arelion can also fully bypass Denver’s downtown legacy carrier hotels and avoid network congestion.

The company's new PoP at the Switch Citadel campus in Tahoe Reno provides customers a cost-effective site for serving Northern California, with lower energy costs, renewable energy and more reliable connectivity with lower risk of natural disasters than some coastal regions.

Lastly, Arelion’s new route will serve the significant bandwidth and diversity requirements of Salt Lake City’s hyper scale demands, providing low-latency access to four core data centre campuses in the area.

The company's new route, which will go live in late Q2, also provides additional diversity to serve the Bay Area data centre ecosystem.