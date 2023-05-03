Eseye partners with Orange on global IoT connectivity offering 

Specifically, the agreement will see Eseye implement additional localisation capabilities, which will enable enterprises to avoid permanent roaming challenges.

Leveraging Orange's unique international footprint which includes access to networks that offer strong speeds and coverage, and a wide range of connectivity options – including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and upcoming new radio technologies – Orange Wholesale France it is a strong partner for Eseye.

“Sponsored roaming is a highly effective way of delivering IoT services but unfortunately it doesn’t solve all use cases. Adding the Orange Wholesale offering with Eseye’s unique technical localisation capabilities means we are able to offer wide-ranging access to local networks and roaming partners," said Adam Hayes, chief operating officer at Eseye.

"Our vision is to provide the most comprehensive global IoT connectivity solutions to the market. We pioneered the localisation trend, solving IoT problems in difficult jurisdictions such as North America and Brazil. As a result, we know how much engineering investment and work is involved in achieving full technical localisation and we are dedicated to ensuring we meet our customers’ evolving IoT deployment needs.”

In addition, with Orange Wholesale France's extensive roaming agreements specifically for global IoT use cases, gives Eseye an excellent foundation for its mission to solve global IoT challenges for enterprises.

All at once, it increases Eseye’s footprint, but also augments the exisiting localisation agreements that Eseye already has in place in regions such as North America, Brazil and Turkey, where there are restrictions on permanent roaming agreements in order to localise devices.

“Eseye is an experienced, deeply technical, IoT connectivity solution provider and therefore the perfect partner for us to engage with via our global connectivity agreement," added Yannick Decaux, SVP of mobile wholesale and interconnection at Orange Wholesale France.

"We have been impressed by the organisation’s commitment to solving some of the most challenging IoT problems and the company’s desire to make global IoT connectivity available to all enterprises; a vision that we also uphold. I am looking forward to working closely with the team and enabling Eseye to leverage our IoT Roaming solution.”