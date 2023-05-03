Global Technical Realty readies inaugural UK data centre

The new campus from GTR, the $1 billion European build-to-suit data centre platform, funded by KKR, is located on the Segro trading estate in Slough. Named GB One, it is a 40.5MW site comprised of three independent facilities capable of operating individually, or as a single interlinked campus. Each data centre on the campus will provide 5373 sqm of net technical space and a 13.5MW IT load.

The first building went live in October 2022, due to Segro’s efficient construction timelines, and has enabled GTR to aggressively progress its proposed completion of block one in Q4 of 2023. Working in close collaboration with Mercury and Segro, GTR has also been able to closely manage the phased fit out by following a supply chain management protocol.

“We are now designing, building and project managing huge and complex developments in very different times, and they are not without challenges,” said Franek Sodzawiczny, founder and CEO at Global Technical Realty.

“Our supply chain has become increasingly mission critical over the past few years and, in some instances, we are carefully tracking components that are 24 months out from delivery to site. It’s this attention to detail that will ensure our success.”

The GB One development will also sustainability by ensuring minimal waste of resources, such as the close co-ordination of both landlord and tenant design teams to incorporate key design features into the ‘base-build’ scheme, such as including airflow requirements for the chillers into the overall façade design, optimising the positioning of architectural louvres.

The team is also evaluating the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel to supply the generator sets, instead of diesel. In addition, all power will be sourced from providers utilising 100% renewable energy.

“Mercury and Segro have co-ordinated the design challenges we set them from the outset of the project incredibly effectively,” added Sodzawiczny.

“Collaboration across partnerships and suppliers is critical in meeting deadlines, but it’s also of fundamental importance in achieving other important goals, such as managing or even exceeding sustainability targets.”