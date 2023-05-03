DE-CIX’s two Norwegian Internet Exchanges are now ready for service

The new facilities were launched with a ceremony in the Norwegian capital of Oslo together with the Bulk Infrastructure Group. The new DE-CIX IXs are now available in the Bulk data centres in Oslo (OS-IX) and Kristiansand (Campus N01), with additional locations to be announced in due course.

“DE-CIX is proud to now be part of one of the most advanced digital ecosystems on the planet, bringing our unique interconnection and cloud platform to Norway," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"We have a definite answer to the pain points of local business and internationally acting enterprises to gain control of their business-critical data journey and applications using the lowest latency possible and the highest level of security. We are already on the verge of a new digital age, where every millisecond counts when it comes to building the infrastructure for the immersive Internet, or the metaverse. DE-CIX is here to solve the enterprise interconnection needs of tomorrow, today.”

Using a one access, all clouds, and every network approach, DE-CIX is bringing its InterconnectionFLEX service to Norway, which provides enterprises with an interconnection package for peering, cloud connectivity and private network interconnects (PNIs).

Through this, customers will benefit from direct access to over 50 clouds, 2000+ local and international networks and over 250 data centres in Germany, Southern Europe, and the US.

At the same time, DE-CIX in Norway will act as a digital hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks low-latency interconnection and localisation of global content.

“Our partnership with DE-CIX will give local and international customers the option to interconnect and access a range of services in major markets with even lower latency," added Gisle M. Eckhoff, executive vice president of data centres at Bulk Infrastructure.

"We are seeing an increase in demand for low cost, highly sustainable solutions and with these new DE-CIX Nordics locations we are helping to support that gravity shift North, where you find the greenest energy in Europe.”

DE-CIX will further extend its presence in the Nordics with new Internet Exchanges in Denmark and Finland.